The Democrats' impeachment strategy

House Democrats are planning to move forward with a second impeachment of President Trump this week, citing his role in Wednesday's attack on the Capitol as "incitement of insurrection." But the strategy behind impeaching and removing Trump from office goes beyond his presidency.

  • Plus, the danger of Iran’s nuclear escalation.
  • And, NASA’s hunt for extraterrestrial life.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Barak Ravid, and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats to vote on Impeachment II early next week

Photo: CBS News

House Democrats plan to move on a second impeachment of Donald J. Trump as early as Monday — and on Wednesday at the latest, depending on member travel, Hill sources tell me.

The state of play: There's just one article in the four-page draft: "Incitement of Insurrection." More than half of House Democrats instantly signed on.

