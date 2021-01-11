House Democrats are planning to move forward with a second impeachment of President Trump this week, citing his role in Wednesday's attack on the Capitol as "incitement of insurrection." But the strategy behind impeaching and removing Trump from office goes beyond his presidency.

Plus, the danger of Iran’s nuclear escalation.

the danger of Iran’s nuclear escalation. And, NASA’s hunt for extraterrestrial life.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Barak Ravid, and Miriam Kramer.

Music is composed by Evan Viola.

