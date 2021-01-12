Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
As Congress moves forward with impeachment proceedings, corporate America is pulling the plug on political donations.
First, it was Big Tech banning President Trump from social media sites. Now large companies like BP, Dow and Marriott International are cutting off political donations. Some like Dow and Marriott said they won’t donate to lawmakers who voted to object to the Electoral College certification. Others like BP are pausing all political contributions.
- Plus, how to navigate a new rule on hospital prices.
- And, car buying moves into the 21st century.
Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Joann Muller and Dan Weissmann, host of An Arm and a Leg.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
