Corporate America's political power

As Congress moves forward with impeachment proceedings, corporate America is pulling the plug on political donations.

First, it was Big Tech banning President Trump from social media sites. Now large companies like BP, Dow and Marriott International are cutting off political donations. Some like Dow and Marriott said they won’t donate to lawmakers who voted to object to the Electoral College certification. Others like BP are pausing all political contributions.

  • Plus, how to navigate a new rule on hospital prices.
  • And, car buying moves into the 21st century.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Joann Muller and Dan Weissmann, host of An Arm and a Leg.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 11, 2021 - Podcasts

The Democrats' impeachment strategy

House Democrats are planning to move forward with a second impeachment of President Trump this week, citing his role in Wednesday's attack on the Capitol as "incitement of insurrection." But the strategy behind impeaching and removing Trump from office goes beyond his presidency.

  • Plus, the danger of Iran’s nuclear escalation.
  • And, NASA’s hunt for extraterrestrial life.
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Large corporations cut off political donations after Capitol siege

Photo: Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a shock to Washington Inc., several corporations and tech giants are restricting or suspending political contributions after the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: The politics of pandering to the mob have become too dangerous for many of America's business leaders.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Major businesses say they will pause political donations following Capitol riots

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Major businesses are pausing donations to politicians in light of Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Marriott will pause donations from its PAC to "who voted against certification of the election,” a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Citigroup meanwhile will pause all donations from its PAC for the rest of the quarter, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

