As Congress moves forward with impeachment proceedings, corporate America is pulling the plug on political donations.

First, it was Big Tech banning President Trump from social media sites. Now large companies like BP, Dow and Marriott International are cutting off political donations. Some like Dow and Marriott said they won’t donate to lawmakers who voted to object to the Electoral College certification. Others like BP are pausing all political contributions.

Plus, how to navigate a new rule on hospital prices.

And, car buying moves into the 21st century.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Joann Muller and Dan Weissmann, host of An Arm and a Leg.

