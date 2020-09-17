Development for a coronavirus vaccine is progressing at unprecedented speed, which is a good thing in the middle of a global pandemic. But translating a successful clinical product into real-world results will take a lot more work and time.

Plus, the privacy risks to our kids' online schooling.

And, safety, the suburbs and the election.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Ashley Gold, and Margaret Talev

