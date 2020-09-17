53 mins ago - Podcasts

The race to the vaccine finish line

Development for a coronavirus vaccine is progressing at unprecedented speed, which is a good thing in the middle of a global pandemic. But translating a successful clinical product into real-world results will take a lot more work and time.

  • Plus, the privacy risks to our kids' online schooling.
  • And, safety, the suburbs and the election.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Ashley Gold, and Margaret Talev

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 16, 2020 - Podcasts

A historic peace agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington on Tuesday to commemorate new peace accords with the UAE and Bahrain — the first Arab states in a quarter-century to normalize relations with Israel. The move could have major impacts on the future of the region, including possible compromises on relations with the Palestinians and annexation of the West Bank.

Ashley Gold
Sep 16, 2020 - Technology

Online learning's toll on kids' privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The shift to online schooling is running roughshod over children's privacy rules and rights, experts say, and creating new inequalities.

The big picture: Minors are the only group that enjoys federal online privacy protections in the U.S., but that's not enough to protect their privacy rights as school districts and teachers scramble to move all classwork to the internet amid the pandemic.

Alexi McCammond
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump"

In remarks in Delaware on Wednesday, Joe Biden made clear that he trusts the scientists on a coronavirus vaccine but not President Trump, laying out a list of three criteria he wants the administration to meet to ensure the process is not politicized.

Why it matters: Republicans have been criticizing Biden and other Democrats as being anti-vaccine in the wake of recent comments about whether they’d take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration on an expedited timetable.

