The global clash over a vaccine

The U.K. and China made big news with promising results in vaccine development for the coronavirus — the US, Russia and at least five other countries are also working on possible vaccines.

Why it matters: For a vaccine to work effectively, these countries should be working together. Instead, they're clashing. Countries like the US and Canada have even accused Russia of stealing our vaccine research.

  • Plus, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia are all swing states at the center of the 2020 voting crisis.
  • And, how the virus will wreak havoc on your fall TV lineup.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Stef Kight, and Sara Fischer

Trump's new legal opening

The latest Supreme Court ruling on the DACA program, which protects the status of people brought into the U.S. as children, gives President Trump a pathway to enact executive orders on policies that Congress hasn't passed.

The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Vaccines from the U.K., U.S. and China are sprinting ahead in a global race that involves at least 197 vaccine candidates and is producing geopolitical clashes even as it promises a possible pandemic escape route.

Driving the news: The first two candidates to reach phase three trials — one from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, the other from China — both appear safe and produce immune responses, according to preliminary results published today in The Lancet.

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in The Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

