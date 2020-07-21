The U.K. and China made big news with promising results in vaccine development for the coronavirus — the US, Russia and at least five other countries are also working on possible vaccines.

Why it matters: For a vaccine to work effectively, these countries should be working together. Instead, they're clashing. Countries like the US and Canada have even accused Russia of stealing our vaccine research.

Plus, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia are all swing states at the center of the 2020 voting crisis.

And, how the virus will wreak havoc on your fall TV lineup.

