Axios' weekly coronavirus map shows that cases in nearly every state are increasing. In the upper Midwest, cases are up about 25% this week. Those also happen to be some of the most fought-over battleground states.

Plus, the presidential campaigns weigh in on protests in Philadelphia.

And, the Senate seats that could flip.

Guests: Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, chief quality officer at University of Wisconsin health and ER doctor in Madison, Wisconsin; Shawn Johnson. capital bureau chief for Wisconsin Public Radio; and Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Michael Heidemann, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

