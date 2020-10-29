A record surge in coronavirus cases

Axios' weekly coronavirus map shows that cases in nearly every state are increasing. In the upper Midwest, cases are up about 25% this week. Those also happen to be some of the most fought-over battleground states.

  • Plus, the presidential campaigns weigh in on protests in Philadelphia.
  • And, the Senate seats that could flip.

Guests: Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, chief quality officer at University of Wisconsin health and ER doctor in Madison, Wisconsin; Shawn Johnson. capital bureau chief for Wisconsin Public Radio; and Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Michael Heidemann, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 28, 2020 - Podcasts

Fake hacks on social media

There have been many worries about bad actors hacking into social media platforms like Facebook and sowing chaos and distrust in our democracy. But now, Facebook is saying hackers might not even have to do any hacking at all to be effective. Instead, they can just say they did. It's called "perception hacking".

Ursula Perano
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan as coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 7-point lead in Michigan and 17-point lead in Wisconsin against President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

Why it matters: Both swing states are vital for the candidates — but particularly for Trump, who's been floundering in state and national polling for weeks. Moreover, the surge for Biden comes as both Michigan and Wisconsin grapple with rising coronavirus case numbers as America approaches a potential winter wave of positive tests.

Ursula Perano
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Texas to "toss up" in presidential race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report moved Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss up" for the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Texas, which has 38 electoral votes, hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976. A win for Biden in the historically red state would likely be a knockout blow against Trump.

