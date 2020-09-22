1 hour ago - Podcasts

Washington's stimulus failure

After months of back and forth on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, it's now even less likely one will pass before the election as members of Congress shift their focus toward their own re-election campaigns and a Supreme Court pick.

  • Plus, some not-bad news about our economic recovery.
  • And, on the road with the Biden campaign.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and Hans Nichols.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 21, 2020 - Podcasts

What’s next for the Supreme Court

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg set off a flurry of activity in Washington this weekend, as hundreds of people who gathered on the court's steps to mourn and politicians mobilized over the fight for her replacement We look at what's next for the court and how both sides of the aisle are thinking about the nomination process.

Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Biden's Supreme Court strategy

Joe Biden enters the hall at the National Constitution Center. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s closing argument will shift to a dominant emphasis on health care, turning the looming Supreme Court fight into a referendum on coverage and pre-existing conditions, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden aides believed they were winning when the race was about the coronavirus pandemic. Now they plan to use the Supreme Court opening as a raucous new field for a health care fight, returning to a theme that gave Democrats big midterm wins in 2018.

Updated Sep 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden has $141 million more on hand than Trump

Combination images of President Trump and his 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees had $466 million in cash on hand, the presidential candidate's team announced late Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump's campaign had $325 million cash on hand, his campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh announced Friday.

