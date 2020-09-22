After months of back and forth on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, it's now even less likely one will pass before the election as members of Congress shift their focus toward their own re-election campaigns and a Supreme Court pick.

Plus, some not-bad news about our economic recovery.

And, on the road with the Biden campaign.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and Hans Nichols.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

