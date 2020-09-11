1 hour ago - Podcasts

The U.S. pandemic timeline

It's been six months since President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. The amount of changes and historic events that the U.S. has been through can feel overwhelming and hard to keep track of.

  • Plus, how our outdated immigration system has been strained by the pandemic.
  • And, Mike Allen answers a listener question about mail-in ballots.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker and Mike Allen and policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute Sarah Pierce.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Air pollution never went away

In the days after lockdown orders went into effect, air pollution decreased in major cities. Now, as some countries are re-opening, it's rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 28,191,178 — Total deaths: 909,927 — Total recoveries: 19,015,510Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 s.m. ET: 6,397,244 — Total deaths: 191,791 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
Tech's election-season survival plan: transparency

Leading U.S. tech platforms are going out of their way to reveal how their businesses, policies and algorithms work ahead of November in a bid to avoid blame for election-related trouble.

Why it matters: Until recently, tech companies found it useful to be opaque about their policies and technology — stopping bad actors from gaming their systems and competitors from copying their best features. But all that happened anyway, and now the firms' need to recapture trust is making transparency look like a better bet.

