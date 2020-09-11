It's been six months since President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. The amount of changes and historic events that the U.S. has been through can feel overwhelming and hard to keep track of.

Plus, how our outdated immigration system has been strained by the pandemic.

And, Mike Allen answers a listener question about mail-in ballots.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker and Mike Allen and policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute Sarah Pierce.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: