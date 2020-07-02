47 mins ago - Podcasts

The race to replace nursing homes

Elderly people in nursing homes make up 45% of COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. Nursing home alternatives have been on the rise for the last decade, but the pandemic has made those alternatives more urgent.

  • Plus, the U.K. offers to protect the freedoms of Hong Kongers, as China arrested protesters under a new security law.
  • And, a new survey by Pew Research Center shows a portion of Americans believe conspiracy theories and other false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Kim Hart, Dave Lawler and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jul 1, 2020 - Podcasts

The new stimulus fight

The first stimulus package was a lifeline for millions of Americans. The beginning of July means we've got just a few more weeks before all those benefits expire.

Why it matters: Unlike when the first bill passed in March, Congress is divided on whether people need another stimulus.

Axios
Jun 30, 2020 - Podcasts

No solution in sight for child care

Almost 40% of our workforce is made up of working parents. It's been a huge struggle to juggle homeschooling and work in the middle of a pandemic — and it's likely going to get worse. Though many workplaces could reopen this fall, many K-12 schools aren’t.

Dave Lawler
21 hours ago - World

U.K. offers citizenship path to Hongkongers due to China's security law

British PM Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street this morning. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced China's new security law for Hong Kong and said the U.K. would offer residency and a path to citizenship to eligible residents of the semi-autonomous city — potentially numbering in the millions.

What they're saying: Johnson accused China of a "serious breach" of the terms under which the U.K. returned the city in 1997. China pledged to maintain Hong Kong's independent legal system and political freedoms for a period of 50 years.

