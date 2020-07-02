Elderly people in nursing homes make up 45% of COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. Nursing home alternatives have been on the rise for the last decade, but the pandemic has made those alternatives more urgent.

Plus, the U.K. offers to protect the freedoms of Hong Kongers, as China arrested protesters under a new security law.

And, a new survey by Pew Research Center shows a portion of Americans believe conspiracy theories and other false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Kim Hart, Dave Lawler and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: