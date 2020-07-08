The spread of misinformation is crippling our fight against the coronavirus. Social media and a deeply partisan divide are fueling what the World Health Organization calls an "infodemic" — just as urgent as the virus itself.

Plus, the 2020 election could determine the future of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

And, going back to work might require getting used to surveillance and data collection in the workplace.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Ben Geman, and Erica Pandey

