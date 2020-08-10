There's growing evidence that coronavirus particles can hang in the air, possibly for hours. As more schools and businesses attempt to reopen, protecting the air in indoor spaces is a key part of the fight to control the virus.

Plus, a reality check on President Trump’s executive orders.

And, the struggle to keep high school sports alive.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Mike Allen and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

