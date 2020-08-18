The West Coast is experiencing intense heatwaves right now. This week, temperatures in Death Valley, California hit a record 130 degrees Fahrenheit. In the middle of a pandemic, this is highlighting a new set of problems — including how to store newer, greener forms of energy.

Plus, Mike Allen's inside look at political conventions of the past.

And, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women's right to vote.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go Deeper: