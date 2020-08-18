1 hour ago - Podcasts

California's energy emergency

The West Coast is experiencing intense heatwaves right now. This week, temperatures in Death Valley, California hit a record 130 degrees Fahrenheit. In the middle of a pandemic, this is highlighting a new set of problems — including how to store newer, greener forms of energy.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's inside look at political conventions of the past.
  • And, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women's right to vote.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Aug 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The virtual convention experiment

Democrats are going ahead with a mostly virtual convention, starting Monday night. But how TV networks will cover the event, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react is still up in the air.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Science

Death Valley hits 130 degrees as temperature records fall across California

Death Valley National Park, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

A Southern Californian thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, per the National Weather Service (NWS).

Why it matters: If verified, it would be Earth's hottest recorded temperature since at least 1931, the most scorching August day on record and the third-highest temperature ever recorded, per the Washington Post. Records were broken across California over the weekend, as the heat wave triggered wildfires and rolling power outages.

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

