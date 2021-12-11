Sign up for our daily briefing

The global impact of the Black Lives Matter movement

It’s been 566 days since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. His death spurred millions of people across the globe to protest in support of Black lives. We examine the impact in three locations: United Kingdom, Mexico and Nigeria.

Guests: Aba Amoah, co-founder of Justice for Black Lives; Alice Krozer, professor at the Center for Sociological Research at the College of Mexico; and Chika Okeke-Agulu, director of the African studies program at Princeton University and professor of art and archeology

Credits: "Axios Today" is brought to you by Axios and Pushkin Industries. This episode was produced by Nuria Marquez Martinez and edited by Alexandra Botti. Alex Sugiura is our sound engineer. Julia Redpath is our executive producer. Special thanks to editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 10, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden vs. China and Russia

This week has been all about President Biden taking on Russia and China. On Monday, the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Tuesday, Biden had a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. This all came against the backdrop of Biden’s Summit for Democracy this week.

  • Plus, the U.S. starts denying some Afghan immigrant applications.
  • And, how AI could end foreign-language subtitles

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Sophia Cai and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper:

Transcript (6 min. read)Arrow
Axios
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hard Truths: What we learned

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Alexi Rosenfeld, Bryan R. Smith/AFP, Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The final monthly Axios AM Deep Dive in our Hard Truths series explores what has changed about race and justice in America — and what hasn't — since the series launched in October 2020.

Deep Dive (11 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

