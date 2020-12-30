Get the latest market trends in your inbox

2020's biggest stories

The coronavirus pandemic, the presidential election and the surge of Black Lives Matter protests were without a doubt the year's biggest stories. We dive into this unprecedented year and look ahead to what 2021 could bring.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 29, 2020 - Podcasts

Why Kamala Harris' firsts matter

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' place in the White House alongside Joe Biden is a historic development for America. This episode is a special deep dive into the nation's understanding about identity — and how Harris' vice presidency could help change how we talk about race and ethnicity.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at Wockhardt's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in November in Wrexham, Wales. Photo: Paul Ellis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was approved for use in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The U.K. is the first country to authorize this coronavirus vaccine that's cheaper and easier to store than others. It's less than three weeks since British regulators became the first in the West to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer-BioNTech's.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Argentina to legalize abortion after historic Senate vote

Abortion rights activists protest outside Congress as senators debate the landmark bill on whether to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Senators in Argentina voted early Wednesday to legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy by 38 votes to 29, with one lawmaker abstaining.

Why it matters: The predominantly Catholic country is the largest Latin American nation to vote to legalize elective abortion. President Alberto Fernández has already pledged to sign the bill into law.

