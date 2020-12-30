The coronavirus pandemic, the presidential election and the surge of Black Lives Matter protests were without a doubt the year's biggest stories. We dive into this unprecedented year and look ahead to what 2021 could bring.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Mike Allen.

