The CEOs of four of the most powerful tech companies in the world testified before Congress Wednesday. While the hearing was supposed to be about antitrust laws, it quickly devolved into a scattered display of partisanship.

Plus, our exclusive Axios-Harris Poll on the top 100 companies Americans trust most.

And, work from home really means work from anywhere — so how about Barbados?

Guests: Axios' Ina Fried, Mike Allen, Sara Fischer and Erica Pandey

