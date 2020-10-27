With one week until Election Day, Joe Biden has a clear lead in the polls over President Trump — but both sides know that nothing is guaranteed as they weigh their options. Democrats are deciding whether to play it safe or try to expand the map after record fundraising, while down-ballot Republicans are making tough decisions about whether to tie their campaigns to the president's.

Plus, what the polls really mean.

And, scientists have found water on the Moon.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Hans Nichols, Margaret Talev and Miriam Kramer

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Michael Heidemann, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: