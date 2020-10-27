29 mins ago - Podcasts

The final week of the campaign

With one week until Election Day, Joe Biden has a clear lead in the polls over President Trump — but both sides know that nothing is guaranteed as they weigh their options. Democrats are deciding whether to play it safe or try to expand the map after record fundraising, while down-ballot Republicans are making tough decisions about whether to tie their campaigns to the president's.

  • Plus, what the polls really mean.
  • And, scientists have found water on the Moon.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Hans Nichols, Margaret Talev and Miriam Kramer

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Michael Heidemann, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 26, 2020 - Podcasts

Amy Coney Barrett's first week

The Senate will vote Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She'll get to work immediately on major cases including the future of the Affordable Care Act and any election-related cases already on the docket.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
17 hours ago - Science

NASA confirms water exists on sunny parts of the Moon

Photo: NASA/JPL/USGS

Water on the Moon might be more easily accessible than previously thought, opening up new possible avenues for future human exploration, according to a new study.

Why it matters: NASA is aiming to send people back to the Moon as part of its Artemis program by 2024, with plans to eventually create a sustainable presence on the lunar surface. That sustainability relies on mining the moon for its resources, like water.

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Hispanic vote key as Trump leads Biden in close Texas race

Biden in Houston in March. Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

President Trump leads Joe Biden 47% to 43% in Texas with just over a week until Election Day, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Demographic changes and a wave of enthusiasm have some convinced that Texas could back a Democrat for president for the first time since 1976. But Biden's lagging support among Hispanic voters in the NYT/Siena poll could prove fatal to his chances of winning the state's 38 electoral votes.

