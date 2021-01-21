Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden's first day in 9 minutes

Yesterday, Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side. If you weren't able to watch the full day of festivities, we'll guide you through the highlights, including Biden's first address to the nation, a virtual parade around the country and the most memorable performances of the day.

  • Plus, Biden's first executive actions in office, and what else he'll be signing today.
  • And, his proposal to overhaul our immigration system.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Jose Servin, organizer with the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 20, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's civic challenge

Today, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office and begin their terms as president and vice president of the United States. It's a historic inauguration without crowds or celebrations but one that Axios' managing editor Margaret Talev says fits the tenor of the moment.

  • Plus, Trump's final move on China.
Oriana GonzalezStef W. Kight
Jan 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden to propose pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

One his first day in office, President-elect Biden will propose legislation that would give an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Why it matters: The proposal — the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 — is a stark shift away from former President Trump's harsh policies and rhetoric on immigration and fulfills a campaign promise of Biden's.

Axios
14 hours ago - Podcasts

Podcast: After the Biden inaugural

Joe Biden was sworn in today as America's 46th president in an inauguration unlike any other in modern history.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper into the speech, the atmosphere and what it all tells us about the incoming administration, with Axios political reporters Hans Nichols and Alexi McCammond.