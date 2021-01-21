Yesterday, Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side. If you weren't able to watch the full day of festivities, we'll guide you through the highlights, including Biden's first address to the nation, a virtual parade around the country and the most memorable performances of the day.

Plus, Biden's first executive actions in office, and what else he'll be signing today.

And, his proposal to overhaul our immigration system.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Jose Servin, organizer with the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: