Joe Biden has largely been able to stay out of the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing him to avoid some of the tough questions that presidential frontrunners normally endure.

Plus, how the presidential election dominated Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

And, Apple's events are getting predictable.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ina Fried

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: