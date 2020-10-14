1 hour ago - Podcasts

What Joe Biden hasn't answered

Joe Biden has largely been able to stay out of the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing him to avoid some of the tough questions that presidential frontrunners normally endure.

  • Plus, how the presidential election dominated Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
  • And, Apple's events are getting predictable.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ina Fried

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 13, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: The GOP's loyalty to Trump

Over the last four years, President Trump has made many controversial statements. "Axios on HBO" looked into how some of the most controversial affected his support within the Republican Party.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.

  1. Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
  2. Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
  3. Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
  4. Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
  5. Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
  6. Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.
Ina Fried, author of Login
20 hours ago - Technology

Apple's events aren't what they used to be

Photo: Apple

Apple will introduce its latest iPhones today using the same format it has employed for more than a decade: a dedicated press event with executives touting how much better the new product is than all the ones that came before it.

Reality check: Apple events aren't nearly as exciting as they used to be. That's especially true since they've gone virtual during the pandemic. But a number of other factors also keep today's hourlong commercials from being as compelling as they used to be.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow