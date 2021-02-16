Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden's first post-Trump moment

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial wrapped up over the weekend, with the Senate voting to acquit the former president on an article of insurrection.

Now as they head into a week-long recess, lawmakers in Congress are preparing for another big fight — President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

  • Plus, the private sector hopes to help with vaccine distribution.
  • And, the powers and perils of facial recognition technology.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Bryan Walsh and Courtenay Brown.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 15, 2021 - Podcasts
How It Happened

Trump's Last Stand Part V: Where It Ends

In this episode of How It Happened: Trump's Last Stand, national political correspondent Jonathan Swan tracks the unfolding of the Capitol insurrection on January 6, revealing what happened in the Senate and at the White House — and what it means.

  • Swan brings listeners into the secure room where senators sheltered in place, heard remarks from both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, and deliberated how to resume the vote certification process.
  • Swan also reports on the reaction inside the Trump administration, where officials were rapidly resigning, and the ones who remained were strenuously pressuring the president to discourage and disavow the mob of his supporters.
Oriana Gonzalez
27 mins ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

