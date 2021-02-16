Donald Trump’s impeachment trial wrapped up over the weekend, with the Senate voting to acquit the former president on an article of insurrection.

Now as they head into a week-long recess, lawmakers in Congress are preparing for another big fight — President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Plus, the private sector hopes to help with vaccine distribution.

And, the powers and perils of facial recognition technology.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Bryan Walsh and Courtenay Brown.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

