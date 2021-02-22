Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, harassment and attacks against Asian Americans has grown. According to Stop AAPI Hate, more than 2,800 incidents of racism against Asian Americans were reported between March and December of 2020.

While the recent attacks have put a spotlight on the issue, hate crimes had actually been rising long before the pandemic. Attorneys general across the country are now trying to draw attention to this even as some find themselves also targeted.

Plus, Merrick Garland’s confirmation.

And, the United States is leading the world in vaccinations.

Guests: Axios' Russell Contreras, Mike Allen and Dave Lawler.

