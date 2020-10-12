The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Monday. While she is likely to be confirmed, Democrats are using the hearings as an opportunity to mobilize voters on issues like health care and voting rights.

Plus, President Trump's intense campaign plan.

And, the history of Native American voter suppression.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Alayna Treene and Michele Salcedo

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: