2 hours ago - Podcasts

Amy Coney Barrett faces the Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Monday. While she is likely to be confirmed, Democrats are using the hearings as an opportunity to mobilize voters on issues like health care and voting rights.

  • Plus, President Trump's intense campaign plan.
  • And, the history of Native American voter suppression.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Alayna Treene and Michele Salcedo

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett to tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy

In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will say that "policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People," according to prepared remarks obtained by Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: Hearings for Barrett's nomination kick off in the Senate on Monday, and Republicans are hoping to confirm her before Election Day. Democrats are expected to press Barrett on issues like health care and abortion — as Barrett is a conservative who will undoubtedly move the court to the right.

Fadel Allassan
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris to attend SCOTUS confirmation hearings virtually

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will participate in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing virtually, the vice presidential nominee's communications director Chris Harris tweeted Sunday.

What they're saying: Harris won't attend the hearings in person because of Judiciary Republicans' "refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media," Chris Harris wrote.

