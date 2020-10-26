The Senate will vote Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She'll get to work immediately on major cases including the future of the Affordable Care Act and any election-related cases already on the docket.

Plus, we’ve got record-breaking early voting.

And, what's legal — and what's not — at the polls.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Stef Kight and Bryan Walsh.

