The entire country has been living the pandemic since March, but the realities between corporate America and working America are very different.

According to a Washington Post analysis, 45 of America’s 50 biggest publicly traded companies have turned profits since March. Around the same time, almost 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty.

Plus, Google is in the antitrust crosshairs.

And, the downward spiral of public life.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon, Bryan Walsh and Ashley Gold.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: