Podcast: Cities prep for Election Day chaos

With two weeks until Election Day, many state and local elected officials are reassuring voters that it is safe to vote — whether by mail or in person. But at the same time, they're preparing for scenarios like lawsuits, voter intimidation and other uncertainties.

  • Plus, a presidential election in Bolivia is a win for democracy.
  • And, the environmental movement goes intergalactic.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Dave Lawler and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 19, 2020 - Podcasts

The surge in voter enthusiasm

The election has record breaking fundraising and huge early voting totals. That adds up to lots of voter enthusiasm, especially among Democrats.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

Socialists win Bolivia election one year after controversial Morales ouster

Arce (center, with badge) celebrates on election night. Photo: Javier Mamani/Getty Images

Leftist candidate Luis Arce won an "overwhelming and clear" victory in Bolivia's presidential election, his chief opponent said Monday in a concession speech.

Why it matters: Looming over Sunday's vote were the events of one year ago, when then-president Evo Morales was ousted and fled into exile following a disputed election. He was controversially succeeded by a right-wing senator, Jeanine Añez, deepening a political crisis which appears to have ended with an emphatic mandate for Morales' party, the Movement for Socialism.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
6 mins ago - Science

The next environmental crisis could be in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An unexpected frontier is facing calls for new environmental regulations and cleanup: outer space.

Why it matters: Space junk clutters up orbits and poses an urgent threat to weather, security, communications and other satellites. Long-term, you can’t live or work in space if trash is literally slamming into you.

