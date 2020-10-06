1 hour ago - Podcasts

The state of the 2020 election

We're 28 days from the election. President Trump has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center where he was treated for coronavirus complications. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to travel and campaign.

  • Plus, the media's 2020 moment.
  • And, the friendly robot helping to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 5, 2020 - Podcasts

The unknowns of Trump's condition

Three days after President Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis, major questions about his health, the future of his presidential campaign and who Americans can trust for information about his condition are coming to light.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's next move

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign’s new plan after Trump’s diagnosis is the old plan, sources tell Axios: Protect the candidate. Stay the course. No mistakes.

What to watch: Biden and Harris still plan to fly to Arizona on Thursday, but they're traveling from different locations on separate planes. Biden will head to South Florida for an MSNBC town hall on Monday.

Alexi McCammond
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris and Pence will be separated by plexiglass at VP debate

Harris waves as she arrives at a voter mobilization drive-in event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After several days of negotiations over safety precautions and logistics, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will be separated by plexiglass at the VP debate on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has Democrats spooked about being anywhere near him or those in his orbit in the remaining days until the election, so they're scrambling to make last-minute adjustments.

