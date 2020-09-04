The 19th Amendment officially became part of the Constitution 100 years ago. But, for Black women, the ability to vote wasn't fully achieved for another 45 years. This episode is a special deep dive into the the hidden figures of the suffragist movement — and how their achievements continue to influence Black women's political reality.

Guests: Johns Hopkins' University Professor of History Dr. Martha S. Jones and University of Texas at Austin Professor of Government Dr. Tasha Philpot.

