2 hours ago - Podcasts

The hidden suffragist movement

The 19th Amendment officially became part of the Constitution 100 years ago. But, for Black women, the ability to vote wasn't fully achieved for another 45 years. This episode is a special deep dive into the the hidden figures of the suffragist movement — and how their achievements continue to influence Black women's political reality.

Guests: Johns Hopkins' University Professor of History Dr. Martha S. Jones and University of Texas at Austin Professor of Government Dr. Tasha Philpot.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 3, 2020 - Podcasts

Joe Biden’s swing state trouble

Joe Biden heads to Kenosha on Thursday, which has seen unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by police last week. His visit comes a few days after President Trump's own stop. Axios talked to 10 swing voters in Wisconsin about their feelings on the protests in their state and the upcoming election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Sep 2, 2020 - Science

A new type of black hole

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Scientists announced Wednesday the first surefire evidence of a never-before-seen type of black hole in deep space.

Why it matters: Intermediate-mass black holes could be key to understanding how black holes and galaxies form.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David NatherMike Allen
Updated 14 mins ago - Technology

Zuckerberg warns of post-election violence

Mark Zuckerberg tells "Axios on HBO" that Facebook is imposing new election rules to deter use of the platform to spread of misinformation and even violence, and to help voters see the results as "legitimate and fair."

Driving the news: The new measures, announced Thursday, include throwing a flag on posts by candidates who claim premature victory, and forbidding new ads within a week of Election Day.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow