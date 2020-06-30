Almost 40% of our workforce is made up of working parents. It's been a huge struggle to juggle homeschooling and work in the middle of a pandemic — and it's likely going to get worse. Though many workplaces could reopen this fall, many K-12 schools aren’t.

Plus, China secretly passed a secret new law on Tuesday that gives it broad power over Hong Kong and will dramatically curtail democratic freedoms.

And, conservative Supreme Court justices have sided with their liberal counterparts on three important cases for Trump's agenda.

Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

