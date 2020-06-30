16 mins ago - Podcasts

No solution in sight for child care

Almost 40% of our workforce is made up of working parents. It's been a huge struggle to juggle homeschooling and work in the middle of a pandemic — and it's likely going to get worse. Though many workplaces could reopen this fall, many K-12 schools aren’t.

  • Plus, China secretly passed a secret new law on Tuesday that gives it broad power over Hong Kong and will dramatically curtail democratic freedoms.
  • And, conservative Supreme Court justices have sided with their liberal counterparts on three important cases for Trump's agenda.

Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jun 29, 2020 - Podcasts

The end of cash

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated our cashless society and deepened the divide between those who depend on it and those who now live mostly without it.

Caitlin Owens
25 mins ago - Health

Young people of color more likely to be hospitalized for coronavirus

Reproduced from COVID-NET; Chart: Axios Visuals

The majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Latino/Hispanic Americans are among those ages 18-49, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: As coronavirus cases surge among young people, their risk of severe infection has a lot to with their race or ethnicity.

Margaret Talev
25 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Fearing fireworks and flower girls

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Fourth of July celebrations and summer weddings are the latest triggers of American anxiety in this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Summer's arrival is coinciding with surges in new virus cases around the country. That's putting a damper on national pastimes as people reconcile how to protect their families while celebrating ritual and tradition.

