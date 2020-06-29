1 hour ago - Podcasts

The end of cash

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated our cashless society and deepened the divide between those who depend on it and those who now live mostly without it.

  • Plus, President Trump's doubling down on messaging to his base at the exclusion of the broader country spells trouble for him in November.
  • And, the pandemic is causing colleges to cut their sports programs. It's also put pressure on the NCAA to re-examine its reliance on sports for revenue.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Mike Allen and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

