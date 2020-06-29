The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated our cashless society and deepened the divide between those who depend on it and those who now live mostly without it.

Plus, President Trump's doubling down on messaging to his base at the exclusion of the broader country spells trouble for him in November.

And, the pandemic is causing colleges to cut their sports programs. It's also put pressure on the NCAA to re-examine its reliance on sports for revenue.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Mike Allen and Kendall Baker.

