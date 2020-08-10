August recess was supposed to start for Congress this week, but stimulus negotiations fell apart last week — prompting President Trump to circumvent Congress and attempt to extend programs put in place by the CARES Act via executive action. Now, it’s unclear if Congress is still negotiating, let alone if they’re any closer to a compromise.

Axios Re:Cap dives into what happens next — for Trump's executive actions and for congressional negotiations — with Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein.