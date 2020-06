A mural of the face of Rayshard Jones outside a burned Wendy's following his shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks sustained organ damage and blood loss when he was shot twice in the back during his fatal shooting by police in Atlanta, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday evening, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Details: The autopsy found Brooks' manner of death was homicide, CBS News reports. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' death, with a decision expected by Wednesday.