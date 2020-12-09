Axios Pro Rata fundraising ride for restaurant workers

Axios Pro Rata, our daily deals newsletter, on Saturday morning will host its last Peloton fundraising ride of 2020, with proceeds to benefit Restaurant Strong, a fund that provides cash grants to full-time restaurant workers who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Why it matters: We can help feed those who have always helped feed us.

The fund received more vetted applications than it has cash to fulfill, so let's close that gap.

Restaurant Strong was co-founded by Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation, and also recently helped restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces.

More riders = more $$$ raised, thanks to our generous donors. We've also secured around $60,000 in flat donations so far.

Much gratitude to contributors like Casa Komos Beverage Group, BOND, ChowNow, Toast, GGV Capital, Cooley, Jonathan Heiliger and more.

Plus a special shoutout to Bullish's Mike Duda, who not only helps me organize these rides, but is making a per rider match.

If you'd like to donate, now or after we ride, please use this link. Yes, it's 100% tax deductible and every dollar helps. If you can make a per rider pledge, capped or uncapped, please email me (dan@axios.com).

🚴 For riders: We'll be doing a 45-minute Together We Ride (originally from March 28), led by Robin Arzón. Please clip in Saturday at 11am ET/8am PT. Our hashtag will be #TeamAxios. I can't wait to see you on the leaderboard!