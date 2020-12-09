Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Axios Pro Rata fundraising ride for restaurant workers

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Axios Pro Rata, our daily deals newsletter, on Saturday morning will host its last Peloton fundraising ride of 2020, with proceeds to benefit Restaurant Strong, a fund that provides cash grants to full-time restaurant workers who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Why it matters: We can help feed those who have always helped feed us.

  • The fund received more vetted applications than it has cash to fulfill, so let's close that gap.
  • Restaurant Strong was co-founded by Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation, and also recently helped restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces.

More riders = more $$$ raised, thanks to our generous donors. We've also secured around $60,000 in flat donations so far.

  • Much gratitude to contributors like Casa Komos Beverage Group, BOND, ChowNow, Toast, GGV Capital, Cooley, Jonathan Heiliger and more.
  • Plus a special shoutout to Bullish's Mike Duda, who not only helps me organize these rides, but is making a per rider match.

If you'd like to donate, now or after we ride, please use this link. Yes, it's 100% tax deductible and every dollar helps. If you can make a per rider pledge, capped or uncapped, please email me (dan@axios.com).

🚴 For riders: We'll be doing a 45-minute Together We Ride (originally from March 28), led by Robin Arzón. Please clip in Saturday at 11am ET/8am PT. Our hashtag will be #TeamAxios. I can't wait to see you on the leaderboard!

Ursula Perano
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden (L) with President-elect Biden (R). Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Don Jr. blitzes Georgia airwaves

Via Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. plans to travel to Georgia by the end of the month to urge Republicans to turn out for twin Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine control of the U.S. Senate, and he'll argue that the outcome is crucial to cementing his father's legacy.

Why it matters: Republicans worry that President Trump's grievances about the last election could keep his voters home for the next one. Don Jr., who did 100 campaign events between Sept. 1. and Election Day, has huge credibility with the base.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  2. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  3. World: UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial.
  4. Sports: The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  5. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
