Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Most Americans are unaware of both goals of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate: stable prices and maximum employment, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: It's not surprising that public understanding of the Fed is so low. Most people aren't economists and have lives. But these are the Fed's biggest and most difficult jobs — and the poll shows how little Americans understand or appreciate them.