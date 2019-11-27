UPCOMING EVENT: The Smart American City

Join Axios Cities Correspondent Kim Hart for conversations on AI, IoT, and the future of smart cities. RSVP here.

The Honorable Yvette Clarke

Representative, New York's 9th congressional district



Co-chair, Congressional Smart Cities Caucus

The Honorable Susan Brooks

Representative, Indiana's 5th congressional district



Co-chair, Congressional Smart Cities Caucus

Mr. Jeff Marootian

Director, District Department of Transportation

View from the Top segment with Axios Executive Vice President Evan Ryan and:

Mr. Hicham Abdessamad

Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Global Social Innovation Business

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Time: 5:45 p.m - 6:45 p.m. EST [Programming] 6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EST [Conversation + cocktail reception]

Location: The Showroom | 1099 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Thank you Hitachi for sponsoring this event.