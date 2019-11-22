UPCOMING EVENT: The future of philanthropy in NYC

Join Axios Co-founder Mike Allen for one-on-one conversations on the future of philanthropy and innovation in corporate giving. RSVP here.

Mr. David Heath

CEO & Co-founder, Bombas

Mr. Darren Walker

President, Ford Foundation

View from the Top segment with Axios Executive Vice President Evan Ryan and:

Mr. Andrew Plepler

Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance, Bank of America

Date: December 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. EST

Location: The Altman Building | 135 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011

Thank you Bank of America for sponsoring this event.