Stories

UPCOMING EVENT: The Hometown Tour in D.C.

Picture of a hometown barn.
Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Join Axios Co-founder Mike Allen for one-on-one conversations on hometown issues, from affordable housing to small business growth. RSVP here.

  • The Honorable Bobby Scott
    • Representative, Virginia's 3rd congressional district
    • Chairman, Committee on Education & Labor
  • Ms. Diane Yentel
    • President & CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

Date: December 5, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. EST

Location: AJAX | 1011 4th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Thank you Wells Fargo for sponsoring this event.

Axios event