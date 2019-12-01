UPCOMING EVENT: Health Care Vitals in D.C.

Join Axios Co-founder Mike Allen for conversations on the future of comprehensive health care across urban and rural America. RSVP here.

The Honorable Paul Gosar, D.D.S.

Representative, Arizona's 4th congressional district



Former President, American Dental Association

The Honorable Sylvia Burwell

President, American University



Former Secretary, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Why It Matters segment with:

Mr. Sam Baker

Health Care Editor, Axios

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. EST

Location: The Showroom | 1099 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Thank you to Delta Dental Institute for sponsoring this event.