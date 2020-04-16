56 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Axios app is here

Mike Allen

Graphic: Axios

You asked for it! We're unveiling an Axios mobile app — for your iPhone or Android device — to create a efficient, delightful experience that I’m anxious for you to try.

Why it matters to you: The app’s design is elegant simplicity, allowing you to intuitively consume news in Smart Brevity™.

  • The app captures our thinking on the future of news and newsletters — a watch-listen-read experience.
  • You can sign up for push notifications for breaking news, and get exclusive updates from me.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Snapchat says developers can integrate Stories into their own apps

Photo: Snapchat

Snapchat said Tuesday that developers can finally integrate its flagship Stories feature into their own apps by utilizing its developer tools, called the "Snap Kit."

Why it matters: It's an integral part of Snapchat's broader growth plans. The social media giant hopes that expanded access to its content and flagship features on other apps will increase its user base — and maybe its bottom line.

Go deeperArrowMar 31, 2020 - Technology
Dan Primack

Apple buys weather app Dark Sky

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple acquired paid weather app Dark Sky on Tuesday for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: This is a double-coup for Apple. It may use Dark Sky to improve the iPhone's default weather app, which currently gets its data from The Weather Channel, and it plans to kill the Android version of Dark Sky.

Go deeperArrowApr 1, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Apple's new $399 iPhone SE combines small screen with latest chip

Photo: Apple

Apple on Wednesday announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which combines many of the features of the iPhone 8 with the same A13 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in a $399 device.

Why it matters: It gives Apple a new product to sell and offers a lower priced option to those who need a new phone but are looking to save money amid the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeperArrow22 hours ago - Technology