Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Automakers' topsy-turvy year ends on a high note

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Automakers sold an estimated 14.5 million vehicles in 2020 — down about 15% from a year earlier and the lowest level since 2012 — as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the industry's long winning streak.

Why it matters: Ordinarily, carmakers would be disappointed by the final sales figures, but given 2020's unprecedented challenges, most are relieved that demand bounced back in the second half, fueling optimism for fat year-end profits and continued growth in 2021.

Details: Automakers saw strong demand for SUVs and pickups, their most profitable vehicles, which were in short supply after months-long factory shutdowns early in the pandemic.

  • Tight inventories left little bargaining room for consumers, so prices remained high, padding profits.
  • GM and Toyota outperformed the industry, with sales down a little over 11% for the year. Nissan sales fell 33% for the year.
  • IHS Markit expects 2021 sales to reach 16 million units, up about 10%.

What to watch: Automakers will report fourth-quarter and year-end financial results in the coming weeks.

  • Yes, but: Investors have shown little enthusiasm for legacy automakers, despite strong results. Instead, they're infatuated with unproven electric vehicle startups, hoping to find the next Tesla.

Editor's note: Not all automakers have reported their year-end figures.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 4, 2021 - Economy & Business

Which asset classes performed best in the market frenzy of 2020

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The everything rally delivered big gains to just about every asset in 2020, thanks in large part to unprecedented action from the Fed and Congress.

By the numbers: U.S. equities ended 2020 higher on the last day of trading, with stocks registering strong gains — the Nasdaq rallied 44% on the year while the Russell gained 19%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face charges

Demonstrators march during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Kenosha was a center of protests, some violent, after Blake was shot and wounded in August by officer Rusten Sheskey.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
36 mins ago - Podcasts

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the presidential certification circus

Congress on Wednesday will be asked to certify state electors, setting the stage for Joe Biden's inauguration as the country's 46th president on Jan. 20. But, like so many things in the Trump era, it won't be business as usual, as groups of House and Senate Republicans say they will object to electors from at least four states.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the process and the precedent with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee, who will lead her party's response to objections on the Senate floor. Plus, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins to discuss Georgia's senate runoffs.