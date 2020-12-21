Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Australian states enact travel bans as Sydney coronavirus cluster grows

The Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in the state capital of New South Wales State, Australia, after authorities introduced a fresh round of restrictions to control a growing coronavirus outbreak in the city Sunday. Photo: Steven Saphore/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney residents now face travel bans across Australia as states and territories enacted restrictions Monday following a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the nation's most populous city, per the BBC.

Why it matters: News South Wales went 13 days with no local coronavirus cases before the virus resurfaced on the northern beaches of state capital Sydney and in the city's west last Wednesday. The cluster has now grown to 83 cases and spread to Sydney's central business district.

Photo: Gladys Berejiklian/Facebook

The big picture: NSW reported 15 new infections Monday. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing it's too early to determine whether restrictions she imposed on the greater Sydney region and other parts of NSW in response to the outbreak would remain in place for Christmas.

  • "Obviously, we have halved the number of cases overnight, but in a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we’ll closely monitor what happens," she said. "We'll be making a final call on Wednesday morning."

Of note: A NSW health official told the briefing Monday two travelers newly returned from the U.K. had tested positive for a new variant of COVID-19 first detected in England.

  • Genomic sequencing shows none of the 83 local cases have this strain of the virus, officials said.

Flashback: Australia and New Zealand reopen after coronavirus cases plummet

Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada became on Sunday evening the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdom, citing concerns after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations, U.S. surgeon general says.
  2. Vaccine: First shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sent in the U.S.
  3. Business: Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of coronavirus variant.
Orion Rummler
13 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday there are "no indications" that a new strain of COVID-19, said to be identified in England, will slow U.S. vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced plans to restrict travel from the U.K. due to concerns over the new variant, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "may be up to 70% more transmissible" than the original version of the disease.

