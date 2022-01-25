Australian Open organizers on Tuesday reversed a ban on t-shirts supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai following widespread criticism.

Why it matters: Tennis Australia's announcement came less than 24 hours after the governing body defended the decision to ask fans last Friday to remove "Where is Peng Shuai?" t-shirts, citing ticket policy prohibiting political clothing, per the BBC.

Among the biggest critics of the prohibition was tennis great Martina Navratilova, who called the ban "pathetic."

What they're saying: Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley told Australian media Tuesday that if someone wants to "make a statement" on a t-shirt about Peng, "that's fine."

But he added that banners would still be prohibited, citing safety concerns.

The big picture: Peng is missing from Melbourne and there have been concerns for her well-being since the 36-year-old last November accused a former vice premier of China of sexual assault.