In photos: Thousands march in protest of Australia Day

Thousands of mostly masked demonstrators marched peacefully in several Australian cities Tuesday in protests demanding a change of date for the "Australia Day" national holiday, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Aboriginal people call the occasion "Invasion Day" as it's held on the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the British in Australia. Five people were arrested at a Sydney protest for breaching COVID-19 rules by holding an unauthorized protest, police said. In Melbourne, a supporter of the far-right Proud Boys group was arrested while staging a counter-protest.

Police officers stand watch as protesters display signs at the Invasion Day rally in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Protesters wearing face masks hold flags and banners as they prepare to march in Sydney. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Protesters gather at The Domain in Sydney. Photo: Wendell Teodoro/AFP via Getty Images

A man wearing a "Proud Boys" shirt stages a counter-protest in Melbourne. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.

`