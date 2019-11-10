Thousands of people have fled over 100 wildfires raging across the drought-ravaged Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland Sunday, the BBC reports.
Why it matters: The blazes have killed at least three people have died and over 150 homes have been razed in what's "expected to be one of the country’s worst recorded fire seasons," per the New York Times. Here's how the fires, known in Australia as "bushfires," have been affecting Australians and the country's unique wildlife, in photos.
A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Wildfires burn in the distance as children play on a beach in Forster, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old Owen Whalan at an evacuation center in Taree. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images An aerial photo of the fires over northeastern New South Wales. Photo: Tom Bannigan/AFP via Getty Images The remains of a house destroyed by fire in Old Bar, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images A fire rages in Bobin, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images