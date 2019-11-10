Stories

In photos: The impact of deadly wildfires on eastern Australia

Firefighters tackle a bushfire to save a home in Taree, 350km north of Sydney on November 9
Firefighters tackle a wildfire to threatening a home in Taree, north of Sydney on Saturday: Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of people have fled over 100 wildfires raging across the drought-ravaged Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland Sunday, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: The blazes have killed at least three people have died and over 150 homes have been razed in what's "expected to be one of the country’s worst recorded fire seasons," per the New York Times. Here's how the fires, known in Australia as "bushfires," have been affecting Australians and the country's unique wildlife, in photos.

A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie on November 2
A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
Bushfires burn in the distance as children play on a beach in Forster, 300km north of Sydney on November 9
Wildfires burn in the distance as children play on a beach in Forster, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) comforts 85-year-old resident Owen Whalan at an evacauation centre in Taree 350km north of Sydney on November 10
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old Owen Whalan at an evacuation center in Taree. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Photo taken on November 9, 2019 shows bushfires taken from a plane in over north eastern New South Wales.
An aerial photo of the fires over northeastern New South Wales. Photo: Tom Bannigan/AFP via Getty Images
The remains of a house are seen after a bushfire destroyed a property in Old Bar, 350km north of Sydney on November 10
The remains of a house destroyed by fire in Old Bar, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019
A fire rages in Bobin, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
