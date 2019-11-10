Thousands of people have fled over 100 wildfires raging across the drought-ravaged Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland Sunday, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: The blazes have killed at least three people have died and over 150 homes have been razed in what's "expected to be one of the country’s worst recorded fire seasons," per the New York Times. Here's how the fires, known in Australia as "bushfires," have been affecting Australians and the country's unique wildlife, in photos.