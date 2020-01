Australia's climate catastrophe has triggered record-breaking heat waves, drought and ferocious bushfire season — and it's left the platypus on the brink of extinction, a new study warns.

Why it matters: The semiaquatic egg-laying mammal was once considered widespread across the eastern Australian mainland, but drought conditions have led to "the extinction of local populations across about 40 per cent of the species’ range," University of New South Wales researchers said in a statement Monday.