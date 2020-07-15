35 mins ago - Health

Austin Mayor Steve Adler calls for caution when reopening economies

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler cautioned states against loosening restrictions meant to stem the spread of coronavirus without having proper measures in place, at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

The big picture: Adler called on jurisdictions to "be innovative and adaptive and creative" when they reopen, to ensure people's safety. "You can't open it up in a way that looks like what the economy used to look like," Adler said.

What he's saying: "You don't open up the economy until you have all the testing and contact tracing in place and until you actually do meet the gates you need to move forward," Adler said.

  • Adler said reopening in phases, as many states have, is a good idea, but "you shouldn't go from one phase to the next until you can evaluate between each phase."

Stef W. Kight
Apr 3, 2020 - Health

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Data: New American Economy; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New data provided to Axios spells out just how outsized a role immigrants play on the high- and low-skilled ends of the economy keeping Americans alive and fed during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: Immigrants make up an estimated 17% of the overall U.S. workforce. But the analysis by New American Economy (NAE) shows they're more than one in four doctors, nearly half the nation's taxi drivers and chauffeurs and a clear majority of farm workers.

Caitlin Owens
7 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is doing almost as much testing as experts had predicted we'd need, and it's still far from enough given our enormous caseload — which the experts hadn't accounted for.

Driving the news: "In light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in states across the country, many labs are now receiving more test orders than they are able to process in a single day. We have urged ordering providers to prioritize testing for those most in need, especially hospitalized and symptomatic patients," Julie Khani, president of the American Clinical Laboratory Association, said in a statement Tuesday

Bob Herman
20 hours ago - Health

Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Moderna's stock rose 16% after hours on this news. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Healthy volunteers who took Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to generate an immune system response to the virus, and there were "no trial-limiting safety concerns," according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why it matters: The phase one trial is still small and does not definitively determine how effective the vaccine is. But Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, which is running the trial, told the Wall Street Journal that these data make it "pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies."

