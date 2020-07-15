Austin Mayor Steve Adler calls for caution when reopening economies

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler cautioned states against loosening restrictions meant to stem the spread of coronavirus without having proper measures in place, at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

The big picture: Adler called on jurisdictions to "be innovative and adaptive and creative" when they reopen, to ensure people's safety. "You can't open it up in a way that looks like what the economy used to look like," Adler said.

What he's saying: "You don't open up the economy until you have all the testing and contact tracing in place and until you actually do meet the gates you need to move forward," Adler said.