Car drives into Black Lives Matter protest crowd in Colorado

A woman wipes away a tear while watching people shut down I-225 to protest the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday.

A car drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters and a demonstrator was shot in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, police said in a series of statements posted to Twitter.

Of note: Later in the night, police declared an unlawful protest after a fire was started inside a courthouse office.

The big picture: Aurora Police Department said they're investigating how the vehicle that has since been towed came to drive into the crowd on Interstate 225 and the subsequent shooting, which the department added happened when a protester "decided to fire off a weapon." The gunshots struck at least one other demonstrator, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the police said.

  • The police stressed that the demonstrations were largely peaceful, but the later unrest at the courthouse saw wooden window coverings "torn down" to be used as shields by some protesters.
  • "Others are still breaking windows on the courthouse and attempting to get inside of the building," the statement added.

Of note: Activists in Colorado have been highlighting the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who went into cardiac arrest after Aurora police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a sedative, ketamine. He died after being taken off life support in the hospital having been declared brain dead.

Seattle police declare a riot as protests intensify across U.S.

Police use pepper spray as non-lethal munitions litter the street during protests in Seattle on Saturday. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Tension flared across the U.S. as thousands of protesters turned out to protest racial injustice on Saturday night.

Driving the news: Clashes between federal law enforcement and protesters in Portland, Oregon, had triggered the massive turnouts, per the New York Times, which notes there were tense scenes in Portland, Los Angeles, the Denver suburb of Aurora and Seattle, where police declared a riot.demonstrator was subsequently shot.

Hanna pummels Texas communities hit hard by coronavirus

Hanna was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Sunday after making landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The storm had been striking communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in the south of the state before it moved into northeastern Mexico, the NHC said in an advisory just before 5 a.m.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 16 million globally early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: More than 644,500 people have died from the virus worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 9.2 million have recovered.

