Car drives into Black Lives Matter protest crowd in Colorado

A car drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters and a demonstrator was shot in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, police said in a series of statements posted to Twitter.

Of note: Later in the night, police declared an unlawful protest after a fire was started inside a courthouse office.

The big picture: Aurora Police Department said they're investigating how the vehicle that has since been towed came to drive into the crowd on Interstate 225 and the subsequent shooting, which the department added happened when a protester "decided to fire off a weapon." The gunshots struck at least one other demonstrator, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the police said.

The police stressed that the demonstrations were largely peaceful, but the later unrest at the courthouse saw wooden window coverings "torn down" to be used as shields by some protesters.

"Others are still breaking windows on the courthouse and attempting to get inside of the building," the statement added.

Of note: Activists in Colorado have been highlighting the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who went into cardiac arrest after Aurora police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a sedative, ketamine. He died after being taken off life support in the hospital having been declared brain dead.

An inquiry into McClain's death has been reopened.

Go deeper: Protests intensify across U.S.