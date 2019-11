More and more automakers are reckoning with the twin forces of a soft global auto market and the need to position themselves for a more electrified future.

Driving the news: Audi said yesterday it's cutting 9,500 jobs by 2025 as it seeks to boost earnings and navigate the "transformation of the automotive industry towards electric mobility and digitalization" — but it's also adding 2,000 jobs focused on electric vehicles and digital tech, according to the Wall Street Journal.