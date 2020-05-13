Atul Gawande leaves Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health care company

Famed surgeon and writer Atul Gawande has formally resigned as CEO of Haven, the health care venture started by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. Gawande, whose departure was first reported to be leaving by the Wall Street Journal, will stay on as the company's' chair.

The big picture: Haven whipped the health care industry into a frenzy when the billionaire chiefs of Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan first put it together, but the company has not rolled out any ideas publicly in its two-year existence and has been involved in litigation with a competitor.