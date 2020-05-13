41 mins ago - Health

Atul Gawande leaves Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health care company

Atul Gawande was at Haven for less than two years. Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Famed surgeon and writer Atul Gawande has formally resigned as CEO of Haven, the health care venture started by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. Gawande, whose departure was first reported to be leaving by the Wall Street Journal, will stay on as the company's' chair.

The big picture: Haven whipped the health care industry into a frenzy when the billionaire chiefs of Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan first put it together, but the company has not rolled out any ideas publicly in its two-year existence and has been involved in litigation with a competitor.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Intel chief names Obama officials who requested "unmasking" in Flynn reports

Acting DNI Richard Grenell. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Republican senators on Wednesday released a declassified list from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell naming the Obama administration officials who asked to "unmask" the identity of Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.

Why it matters: President Trump's allies have long claimed that the Russia investigation was a political hit job by the Obama administration. The presence of Joe Biden on the list is likely to be weaponized by the Trump campaign as an election-year issue, though the document itself does not show any evidence of wrongdoing.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 4,317,061 — Total deaths: 294,997 — Total recoveries — 1,523,278Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,381,696 — Total deaths: 83,356 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it."
  4. World: European Union advises member states on which tourists to admit from other countries as borders reopen.
  5. Business: Uber rolls out coronavirus-related safety policiesFed chair warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  6. Education: K-12 faces unprecedented options with "Saturday school" and "summer school" debates.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

