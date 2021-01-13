"No tolerance": Acting attorney general warns against disruptions at Biden inauguration

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on late Tuesday warned that the Justice Department will have "no tolerance whatsoever" for anyone looking to disturb President-elect Biden's inauguration.

What he's saying: "I want to send a clear message to anyone contemplating violence, threats of violence or other criminal conduct: We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 that our Constitution calls for," Rosen said in his first appearance since last week's Capitol siege.

"We will have no tolerance for any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings. There will be no excuse for violence, vandalism or any other form of lawlessness," he continued.

The big picture: The video comes as lawmakers pressure law enforcement to investigate how Trump supporters successfully stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the election result certification.

Several senators last week sent a letter to the DOJ and the FBI calling for a detailed report on how the agencies are investigating those involved in the riots.

The bottom line: Several locations in Washington D.C. will be on lockdown starting Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned, as law enforcement prepare for potential demonstrations ahead of the inauguration.