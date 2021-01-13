Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

"No tolerance": Acting attorney general warns against disruptions at Biden inauguration

Jeffrey Rosen. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on late Tuesday warned that the Justice Department will have "no tolerance whatsoever" for anyone looking to disturb President-elect Biden's inauguration.

What he's saying: "I want to send a clear message to anyone contemplating violence, threats of violence or other criminal conduct: We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 that our Constitution calls for," Rosen said in his first appearance since last week's Capitol siege.

  • "We will have no tolerance for any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings. There will be no excuse for violence, vandalism or any other form of lawlessness," he continued.

The big picture: The video comes as lawmakers pressure law enforcement to investigate how Trump supporters successfully stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the election result certification.

  • Several senators last week sent a letter to the DOJ and the FBI calling for a detailed report on how the agencies are investigating those involved in the riots.

The bottom line: Several locations in Washington D.C. will be on lockdown starting Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned, as law enforcement prepare for potential demonstrations ahead of the inauguration.

Ursula Perano
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: FBI warned of "war" at Capitol ahead of pro-Trump attack

National guard outside the Capitol. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

An internal memo by an FBI office in Virginia warned of violence and "war" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports, raising further questions about failures to secure the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters.

Why it matters: The report goes against a statement from the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, on Friday claiming there was "no indication" of any planned attacks that day, the Post says.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

