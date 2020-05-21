45 mins ago - Technology

Ad panel finds AT&T's "5GE" misleading

Screenshot: AT&T.com

AT&T has used the label "5G Evolution" and a 5GE logo on phones for months to describe a version of its LTE network, but the U.S. ad industry's review board found the designations misleading on Wednesday and recommended AT&T stop using the terms in advertising.

Why it matters: The designation was long bemoaned by journalists, analysts, competitors and even quietly by some at the company. AT&T said it has already stopped using the term in its advertising.

Background: T-Mobile had complained to the National Advertising Division about the ads and an initial review came down against AT&T. AT&T then appealed to the National Advertising Review Board, which upheld the earlier decision.

What they're saying: In a statement, AT&T said it respectfully disagrees with the ruling, but says that "as a supporter of the self-regulatory process" it will comply with the group's decision.

Yes but: It's unclear whether it will also stop displaying the 5GE logo on consumer devices. My iPhone still shows "5GE" as the network type when connecting here in San Francisco, for example.

Our thought bubble: It is not uncommon in the wireless industry for one or more companies to jump the gun and try to market something incremental as "the next G" — but the entire industry suffers when that happens. It will be hard enough for consumers to sort out the multiple flavors of 5G that really are 5G.

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

