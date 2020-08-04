2 hours ago - Health

Atrium Health CEO says "virtual hospital" has treated 13,000 COVID patients

Axios' Caitlin Owens and Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health.

Atrium Health President and CEO Eugene Woods said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday that the company's "virtual hospital" system helped treat 13,000 coronavirus patients from their homes.

Why it matters: Woods believes that the telemedicine approach could outlive the pandemic and be a core part of "how we deliver care differently in the future."

The big picture: Throughout the pandemic, patients were asked to call ahead or use telemedicine for non-emergency treatments. Many hospitals, doctors and even elected officials now see virtual care as a default for most Americans.

  • Atrium cared for both patients who had mild symptoms and who needed critical care.
  • Doctors and nurses monitored vital signs daily, virtually checked in on patients and, if needed, would send a physician to their home.

By the numbers: Woods said that of the 13,000 COVID-19 patents Atrium's virtual hospital treated, only 3% needed to be transferred or admitted to an actual hospital.

What he's saying: "When we realized the significance of this pandemic, and the magnitude of it, we realized we didn’t have enough hospital capacity," Woods said, noting that this triggered plans for virtual care.

  • The virtual hospital can provide hassle-free check-ups for young people and senior citizens who prefer care from their home, Woods argued.
  • "If you think about rural America, people that live in rural America tend to be older, tend to have more chronic conditions, tend to have less access to care. So I think what we're seeing, because of our system Atrium, we provide care in urban and rural areas — we’re taking care of everyone."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some new case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the course of the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

Bob Herman
9 hours ago - Health

40% of Americans continue to put off medical care

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon

Roughly 40% of Americans have postponed getting medical care due to the coronavirus outbreak. That number has stayed around 40% in all 12 weeks of the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

Why it matters: Hospitals and doctors started rescheduling surgeries and other appointments as early as mid-May, and many patient volumes are mostly back to pre-pandemic numbers. But this data suggests there is still a major backlog of Americans who need care — a phenomenon that existed well before the pandemic.

Axios
2 hours ago - Axios Events

K Health CEO: Telemedicine offers "massive opportunity" to cut costs and time

K Health CEO Allon Bloch argued at an Axios virtual event Tuesday that the surge in the popularity of telemedicine during the pandemic offers a "massive opportunity" to rethink the U.S. health care system in a way that could cut costs and broaden primary-care access.

Why it matters: Given its heavily regulated and fragmented nature, health care tends to be slow to adopt innovation, as Axios' Bryan Walsh has reported. But the pandemic has shown Americans the advantages of communicating with doctors remotely.

