Atlanta mayor: Police morale down tenfold amid protests

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the Georgia city last October. Photo:x Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN Wednesday evening police morale "is down tenfold" in the city following protests against police brutality that escalated with the fatal shooting by a white officer of Rayshard Brooks.

The big picture: She appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time" following reports that police officers had walked off the job amid tensions, which the Atlanta Police Department called "inaccurate," stating there was "a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift." Bottoms told CNN's Chris Cuomo, "Our streets won't be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out." She didn't state how many had done so.

Getting bad cops off the streets

President Trump speaks during an event on police reform in the Rose Garden. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump hinted on Tuesday at a small potential area of bipartisan consensus on policing.

Why it matters: America's police departments do a bad job of keeping bad cops off the streets, with unsurprising and unacceptable results.

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

More than three weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images. caption: People visit the memorial setup outside the Wendy's restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Fulton County district attorney announced at a press conference on Wednesday that former officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week, will be charged with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

The big picture: Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot after a struggle, setting off another wave of protests that had taken place since the killing of George Floyd. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also present during the incident, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

